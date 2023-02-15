MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Task Force made 76 felony arrests in 2022.

On Tuesday, the City of Missoula Police Department shared statistics for the task force’s fourth quarter of 2022, and yearly successes.

Throughout the year, the Missoula HIDTA partnered with the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office, Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office, Montana Highway Patrol, Montana Probation and Parole, the DEA’s Tactical Diversion Squad, the FBI and other agencies during several investigations.

“The fourth quarter statistics demonstrate the effectiveness of Missoula HIDTA’s ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking and its harmful effects on our communities. Missoula HIDTA remains committed to working with local law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety and well-being of our citizens,” the police department said.

During the fourth quarter of 2022, the HIDTA Task Force made 20 felony arrests and seized 537 grams of meth, 69 grams of cocaine, 5,744 dosage units of fentanyl and 164 grams of fentanyl powder, and 20 firearms.

In 2022, the Missoula Drug Task Force made 76 total felony arrests and seized an approximate 537 grams of meth, 69 grams of cocaine, 5,744 dosage units of fentanyl, 164 grams of fentanyl powder and 20 firearms.