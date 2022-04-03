MISSOULA, Mont. - A Missoula high school principal is on administrative leave and officials with the Missoula County Public Schools say he’s been charged with misdemeanor assault of a partner or family member.

Sentinel High School principal, Ryan Rettig pleaded not guilty to the charges in Missoula Municipal Court Friday.

He was released without bail with the condition that he would have no “angry contact with the survivor of the assault.”

Missoula police tell Montana Right Now the original incident happened on the night of Jan. 7.

Principal Rettig and an adult woman he knew personally were arguing in a car parked in the Sentinal High School parking lot according to police.

They also say the dispute grew more headed, and Rettig grabbed a woman’s hand, injuring her finger.

That injury later required surgery according to court documents.

The school district learned of the criminal charges filed against Rettig last Friday according to a statement.

They say they are taking the situation seriously and are completing an investigation.

While on leave, Rettig’s responsibilities will be filled by Assistant Principals at Sentinel High School.

A jury trial is set for Aug. 11 and Principal Rettig is ordered to appear in person.