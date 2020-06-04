Three tons of meat processed by high school students in Missoula County Public Schools will be donated to feed the hungry.
MCPS offers hands-on, agriculture-related classes for high school students to get real world experience.
Abby Riska, a junior at Big Sky High School, has been apart of the program for two years, and her classes are helping her figure out what she wants to do with her life.
"Now that I'm working in the meat lab I've been thinking about possibly being a Montana state meat inspector," Riska said.
Riska and her fellow students were hard at work at the MCPS meat lab on Thursday. Agriculture teacher Kristy Rothe said they're prepping for a special delivery.
"We slaughtered 30 pigs here in the last three days. We're processing [the pork] and we plan to donate all of it to the local food bank," Rothe said.
The 30 pigs equate to 6000 pounds of meat to help nourish hungry bellies in the community. Big Sky sophomore Claire Standley said the work they do is service driven, and they want to help their neighbors in need.
"Have some good come to our community in this time of discomfort," Standley said.
The $20,000 dollars worth of pork will be specially delivered to the Missoula Food Bank and Community Center on Friday. The food bank sent ABC FOX Montana this statement.
"Our food bank sees a marked increase in the number of families with school-aged children each summer. This donation from MCPS and other partners will allow our food bank to distribute regionally-raised, locally-processed protein."
Processing the 6000 lbs of pork is tough work, but Riska said it's possible thanks to an army of people who just want to spread some love.
"Of course it takes an army to run something like this," Riska said.