Missoula holiday festivities return with COVID-19 precautions

MISSOULA, Mont. - The Downtown Missoula Partnership is kicking off the holiday season with a number of different activities, altering some because of the pandemic.
Starting November 26, the downtown holiday tree lighting will take place nightly at 6 p.m., through December 5, in effort to keep crowds smaller. This year's tree has new lights and 5-foot star topper. The tree is located at the end of North Higgins near the red XXXXs.
Also starting November 26 is the Festival of Trees at ten different locations throughout downtown. The festival runs through December 5.
One popular holiday tradition is returning this year after a couple of years without it. Free horse-drawn carriage rides will take place at the Missoula Art Park on the weekends of December 4-5 and 11-12 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Santa Claus will visit Missoula's Public Library on December 4 from 1-4 p.m. Families can visit and take their own photos.
Another pandemic precaution in place will be the Reverse Parade of Lights. Floats will be parked on Higgins Avenue from 4-8 p.m. on December 4, so families can choose to drive or walk the parade route.
Kristen Sackett, marketing and events director at the Downtown Missoula Partnership, said they decided to keep the changes for another year to help avoid holiday spikes of COVID-19 and to also help everyone feel more comfortable about going downtown.
"Really what happens downtown goes into the rest of our community," Sackett said. "If things are positive, fun and have good energy downtown, that trickles down to the rest of our community."
On top of the different holiday festivities, the Partnership is encouraging Missoulians to shop small small all season with two special Small Business Saturday events planned for November 27 and December 4.