Missoula Hosts Open Houses for Transportation Feedback

MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula's Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) wants to hear about your traffic headaches as it prepares to improve major roads and neighborhoods.
It's all part of the Missoula Long Range Transportation Plan or Missoula Connect for short. The MPO has been working on a plan to improve traffic flow for the past year. Earlier in March, the planning board presented their latest plan for their recommended scenario.
This week, they'll be holding two virtual open houses to get input on what's most important to commuters. This will be the last chance to have your voice heard before they move forward with drafting a plan.
At these open houses they'll share their recommendations for key areas like North Reserve/Scott Street area, the Brooks corridor and Reserve/Mullan Road area.
They'll also be presenting their ideas for neighborhood greenways that make biking and walking between neighborhoods easier.
All of these projects are aimed to improve connectivity throughout the Missoula area.
Aaron Wilson, infrastructure and mobility planning manager at Missoula MPO, said with more ways and routes to get places, the city can avoid other major projects and costs.
"You're not then focused on 'we need to widen something like Reserve Street or Brooks,' which tend to be really costly projects," Wilson said. "We don't have a lot of funding to do those kinds of improvements. When you start to create connectivity throughout Missoula, and people have those options, they can take those different rounds, and you can really more effectively increase your capacity without those huge investments in widening a road, or street or highway."
Wilson said if they can shift just 5-10% of drivers to other modes of transportation, like transit, biking or walking, the city could preserve their roads and improve traffic congestion.
Those open houses will take place Wednesday, March 24 at 6 p.m. and Thursday, March 25 at noon. For information on how to attend, click here. If you're unable attend and would like to provide feedback, click here.