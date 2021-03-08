Missoula in Motion combines free food and conversation

MISSOULA, Mont - Missoula in Motion is inviting you to enjoy a free breakfast this week just by joining in on their conversation about community safety.
Missoula in Motion is continuing on these conversations but now through a virtual screen, whether it be from your home and those still in the office. Program specialist, Staci Shepard, shared how the combination of meetings and foods came to be.
"We wouldn't think people would be as interested as they have been and with all the Zoom meeting that people have to deal with everyday it is kind of just one more Zoom meeting to log into but people have actually been really excited," Shepard said.
These meetings will cover topics about things you see everyday, but might not always think about.
"People are just interested in the topics, this one is neighborhood traffic management," Shepard said.
And this topic is only part of a bigger conversation that is expected to come up in the following weeks.
Missoula in Motion focuses on sustainable transportation in Missoula and letting people know what options they have as far as transportation and making sure that they are comfortable with those options.
But what makes this Zoom meeting different from others?
"Missoula in Motion is changing it up by offering a free breakfast burrito, that was originally given in person during these meetings. But is now being used as an incentive for people to come," Shepard said.
If you want to claim your free burrito, first attend the meeting on Wednesday March 10 at 8:30 am, and afterwards you can go to the Golden Yoke in downtown Missoula.
For more information on this event, you can email Katherine to RSVP: augek@ci.missoula.mt.us or visit their website at Missoulainmotion.com.