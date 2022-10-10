MISSOULA, Mont. - Both the city and county will team up with The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes and the Séliš-Ql̓ispé Culture Committee to celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day by officially dedication Beartracks Bridge on Higgins Avenue.

The dedication will begin at 12:30 p.m. Monday, October 10 on the south side of the bridge.

CSKT councilmen Martin Charlo described the event as a celebration and a way to educate the Missoula community on how much impact the Bitterroot Salish people have had on this area.

According to Charlo, the name Beartracks honors one of Chief Charlo's advisors who was a very prominent member of the tribe when they were forcibly removed from the Missoula territory by the U.S. government.

It also honor his descendants, now the Vanderburgs, who still play a vital role in continuing traditions in the tribal community, he explained.

Charlo also said he's excited to share a large tribal event with the entire Missoula community.

“I just want to showcase our rich traditions and culture and make sure we do it in the right way, and really honor the Vanderburg family and understand how much they’ve done for us." Charlo said.

Monday's dedication will begin with prayer and song on the bridge.

Then after speeches and the unveiling of the signage explaining the bridge's name, CSKT elders and tribal members will lead a community procession across the bridge, following the same route of tribal ancestors when they were removed from this territory, a press release from Missoula County explained.

Afterwards, the celebration will continue with a powwow in Caras Park featuring drums, dancers, food trucks and tribal vendors.

The ceremony and celebration do involve some road closures.

Parts of Third Street, Higgins Avenue, Front Street and Ryman Street will be closed from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Monday, October 10.