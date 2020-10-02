MISSOULA - Construction at Missoula International Airport's new passenger terminal is continuing to progress and there is a lot in store for travelers.
The new terminal is a total of three levels. Travelers will enter the new terminal on the first floor of the building for ticketing services and then head upstairs for TSA. The new terminal will also feature escalators for travelers' convenience and the third level of the building will be administrative.
Baggage claim for arriving passengers will be on the first level of the new terminal and when designing the new building, the Missoula International Airport wanted to capitalize on Montana's views. The passenger terminal will feature large glass windows that have state-of-the-art technology. The windows will tint on their own depending on the sun to ensure a comfortable temperature inside and making sure that travelers get the perfect view of Montana's mountains as a way to welcome them to the treasure state.
The new terminal will have multiple restaurant options for people waiting for a flight or arriving travelers. There will also be a viewing deck, a coffee and gift shop, and plenty of open seating for people to spread out. A lot of thought went into the design of the new passenger terminal, including how bathrooms are designed to allow people to use one side while the other is cleaned. This will add to travelers' convenience while keeping up with sanitation practices. The new passenger terminal will also connect to the current Missoula International Airport building.
Right now crews are working to have the shell of the building done by the end of October so crews can continue to work on the inside of the brand new building.
"Constructions going really well. We are really happy with the progress and now that we have the shell up, things are starting to get much busier," said Tim Damrow, manager of projects. "It's exciting to see all the different trades come in to complete their work for this project."
Right now crews are working to finish the roadway and new parking area construction by the end of October, and if everything goes as planned, the new passenger terminal will be complete in 2022.