MISSOULA -- In addition to a new terminal facility, the Missoula International Airport announced new non-stop routes through Alaska Airlines on Tuesday.
Starting next spring, there will be three new daily, non-stop routes to San Francisco (SFO), San Diego (SAN), and San Jose (SJC).
Capacity Planning and Alliances Director for Alaska Airlines, Brett Catlin, said the new routes are almost equivalent to what Alaska was flying to Seattle and Portland.
"It's a doubling of our services in Missoula, a tripling of destinations and a doubling of overall capacity, so it's a really significant investment in Western Montana," Catlin said.
CEO of the Missoula Economic Partnership, Grant Kier, said their company has seen a lot of growth and high-paying jobs in recent years within the community. However, he says in order for them to continue to grow, it's vital to have connections to these cities.
"We see this as really allowing companies, who have made this their home, to sort of give them the assurance that this was a good investment and the right place to stay." Kier said.
Catlin added that Alaska Air prides itself on having fairs that generally cost 20% less than the major U.S. legacy carriers. He said the low-priced flights are attractive to passengers, which is what helps the airline sustain new services.
"We think it'll be no different as we come out of the current downturn in travel. People want to fly again, they'll want to visit new places, they'll want to fly non-stop and they're going to want to have a good value proposition."
Service for these flights don't begin until March 11th, but are available to book now.