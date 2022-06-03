MISSOULA, Mont. - There are new scanners for both checked and carry-on luggage at the new terminal at the Missoula International Airport.

The biggest change for travelers is they’ll no longer need to remove their electronics or liquids, saving them time in line.

The new technology is automated with 3D imaging, so it scans safety risks in luggage and reduces the number of manual bag checks for TSA officers without sacrificing safety. TSA officials say it makes processing luggage more efficient for both the traveler and agents.

“It’s going to look a lot different than what it used to look like. You’re no longer going to take your bag across the lobby so it can be screened if it’s a checked luggage,” TSA spokeswoman Lorie Dankers said. “When you come to the security checkpoint, you’ll have more space for the queues waiting to go through the security checkpoint. And once your items are being screened, they’re going to be screened by state of the art technology.”

One thing Dankers mentioned is the new process for checked luggage. Travelers will now get to leave it at the ticketing counter where a system of conveyor belts and explosive detection systems will scan, sort and track the luggage, flagging it for a manual check in private, if needed.

The new system saves officers from lifting as many bags, increases passenger privacy and can process more than a thousand bags an hour so it’s prepared for further growth at the airport.

Throughout the summer, TSA will roll out additional technology and officer training to further security.

In the meantime, officers are trained to walk people through the new process so the transition is as seamless as possible.