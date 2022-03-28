MISSOULA -- Missoula could become home for some Ukrainian refugees after the Biden Administration announced they would accept up to 100,000 Ukrainians late last week.
The International Rescue Committee in Missoula has been preparing for Ukrainian refugees since the conflict began in February.
IRC Officials said they're planning to welcome refugees from Ukraine sooner than they originally expected, after the U.S. government announced plans to expand immigration programs and open up new pathways for Ukrainian refugees to get into the country.
One of the ways officials believe they'll see refugees coming to Montana the fastest is through the family reunification program. For example, somebody who lives in Montana, and has a family member that's been displaced because of the war, can petition to bring them here.
Another avenue that's been discussed is humanitarian parole, which is what was used to resettle Afghan refugees in August.
Missoula IRC's Deputy Director, Eamon Fahey, said they're growing their team to help with these efforts.
"Just as we prepare for any other refugee, we've been staffing up big time. I've been with the organization for just over a year now and when I started, I was the 4th full-time staff member and now we have 14 full-time staff, and we continue to grow," Fahey said.
He said they had to welcome Afghan Refugees in a matter of weeks, so he said they're now really well-prepared to respond to this crisis. He added that welcoming those in need is in the DNA of those living in Montana, which has shown itself to be true over the past year.
Fahey said their biggest challenge when resettling refugees is trying to find them housing, but if you have something available, you can reach out to the IRC by phone at (406) 926-1982
