Missoula Irish Dancers Hold Outdoor Performances

MISSOULA, Mont. - For the Missoula Irish Dancers, the month of March is usually a big to do. They perform in a whole tour of parades, benefits, nursing homes, schools... the list goes on and on.
Last year, the pandemic shut down their performances halfway through. Since then, they've gone from Zoom classes and outdoor practices to smaller class sizes back in their studio.
However, with the luck of the Irish, they're back to performing and instructor Sarah Donnelly-Litz said she couldn't be happier.
"It makes me so happy to see them out there happy," Donnelly-Litz said. "The smiles on their faces when they see their families in the crowd. I think it just makes them feel really special being up there, showing off their skills and show off to their families."
The dancers performed at Caras Park over the weekend and will be performing outside of Draught Works at 6 p.m. on St. Patrick's Day. The brewery will be opening their parking lot patio for additional seating.
