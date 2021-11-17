MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula County Detention Center is lighting up with the state's largest rooftop solar array.
The County recently installed 1,152 solar panels on top of the jail. The facility consumes more energy than any other county facility, but the rooftop solar array is expected to save the county nearly $400,000 over its 25-year lifetime.
For the first time in the history of Missoula County, the local government partnered with a private investor to take advantage of a federal solar tax credit.
Through this contract, Serock Energy will own the array for five years and then the County will buy it at a depreciated rate.
The panels will produce around 20% of the electricity used by the jail. Missoula County Commissioner, Josh Slotnick said the solar panels are proof that change can happen with a little perseverance.
"We can actually do big things, we can change how we do business but only with some vision and some commitment and most of all, a whole lot of cooperation," Slotnick said
Partner of the project and a Missoula County Sheriff, T.J. McDermott, said it took a lot of people to make it happen.
"It was a tough idea, there were struggles, there were hurdles, and it took a long time. We've been talking about this for so long, but where the rubber meets the road, these folks here made it happen and I'm proud of it and I'm proud to be a part of the team," McDermott said.
The County also recently installed a solar array at the new Missoula Public Library and might install solar on the Rocky Mountain Gardens and Exploration Center that's currently under construction.
This also helps the county get one step closer to its goal of having 100% clean energy by 2030.