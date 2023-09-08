Missoula Launches Planning for Downtown River Improvements

MISSOULA, Mont- The City of Missoula and its partners launched the plans of the West Broadway River Corridor Project. According to Missoula Parks and Recreation, this new initiative aims to enhance ecological, recreational, and safety conditions along the Clark Fork River between McCormick Park and the California Street Bridge.

"Historically, the Clark Fork River through downtown Missoula has been heavily used and abused. This project offers opportunities to improve the river's form and function and redefine how Missoulians interact with this section,"

said Morgan Valliant, Superintendent of Parks and Recreation Ecosystem Services.

Valliant added, "We are kicking off a public planning process this winter to help direct what could be the largest river project in downtown Missoula since the 1960s federal flood control levees."

According to Missoula Parks and Recreation, the initiative supports the City's ongoing efforts to decommission the Flynn-Lowey irrigation ditch and return unused irrigation water to wells and the river. Project partners include City Public Works and Mobility and Parks and Recreation departments, the Missoula Redevelopment Agency (MRA), Trout Unlimited and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

Earlier this year, the MRA board of commissioners approved up to $300,000 for professional services to develop a conceptual master plan, advise the project team on engineering, river hydrology, and landscape architecture, and identify potential funding sources for plan implementation.

"Making riverbank improvements and trail connections along the West Broadway River Corridor is one of our top priorities. There was overwhelming support when project partners approached us to fund this planning effort," said Annette Marchesseault, project advisor for the Missoula Redevelopment Agency.

Trout Unlimited's Rob Roberts says the conservation organization is pleased to take the lead on the project.

"We've got a strong partnership and a project that hits all the marks: habitat restoration, public recreation, water quality and availability, and social equity."

Residents can take a short survey to give their input on the project through September 21.