MISSOULA, Mont. - A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a 14-year-old girl.
Lyndsey Carlito Cote is described as being five feet, three inches tall, weighs 125 pounds and has red hair and hazel eyes. She may try to alter her appearance by dying her hair.
Lyndsey was last seen on May 30th at 8:00 am on foot, at 740 Turner St. in Missoula wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans, according to the alert.
Lindsey may be pregnant and there is concern for her safety due to suicidal remarks and alcohol and marijuana usage.
If you have any information on Lyndsey Cote, you are asked to the contact Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300 or call 9-1-1.
