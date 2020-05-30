MISSOULA- The chief of the Missoula Police Department, the chief of the University of Montana Police Department, the Missoula County sheriff, the mayor of the City of Missoula, and the president of the University of Montana released a statement addressing the recent events in Minneapolis and racial injustice.
The statement reads, “We recognize that as leaders in law enforcement, government and higher education, we have a particular responsibility to foster a welcoming and inclusive community.
And so, as we have witnessed troubling events and racial injustice in Minneapolis and across the country, we reaffirm our shared commitment to an inclusive, welcoming and supportive Missoula community that values and promotes diversity in all its forms. We each have an important role to play as advocates for justice and equity, and we as leaders commit to acting in solidarity against racism and acts of discrimination, injustice and violence. During this challenging time for our society, let this be an opportunity for our community to come together to speak and act in ways that make Missoula a place worthy of all people."