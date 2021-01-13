MISSOULA - The Missoula Police Department and the Missoula County Sheriff's Office joined forces to prepare for potential civil unrest during the days ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.
MPD released the following statement via release:
“We fully support the Constitution of the United States, as well as the Constitution of the State of Montana, that includes the freedom of speech, and the freedom to peacefully assemble. However, we do not support violence and will enforce the law. Working together with Sheriff McDermott and the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office, we are prepared to address any civil unrest that may occur.” said Chief White. Sheriff McDermott stated, “We have a common goal to uphold the laws governing our County to serve and protect our community members. Our collaboration with the Missoula Police Department, which frequently happens throughout the year, is an asset for both agencies and the communities we serve.”