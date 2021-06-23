MISSOULA, Mont. - On the heels of history made earlier this week when Las Vegas Raiders player Carl Nassib became the first out gay player in the NFL, the Western Montana LGBTQ+ Community Center is gearing up to celebrate Pride Month with its first Queers and Beers event since the pandemic started.
The event will take place Saturday, June 25 at Imagine Nation Brewing's new extended patio.
On one hand, there's going to be live music, dancing and drag performances by the Imperial Sovereign Court of the State of Montana. On the other hand, there's also going to be free HIV, syphilis and hepatitis C testing by The Montana Gay Health Task Force and COVID-19 vaccines available.
Robert Rivers, co-founder of Imagine Nation Brewing Company said it's a priority for the company to be an ally.
"From six years of being in the business in the community, the Queers and Beers nights are probably the most life-affirming and life-giving nights we have," Rivers said. "I can't quite describe the joy that's palpable in the air when all our friends and all these folks come fill this space."
The brewery will also feature a new twist to its "Never Too Many Rainbows Beer." This year, it's a heavily fruited sour ale.
The Queers and Beers event is an example of the work the center does throughout the year. The center holds peer to peer support groups and puts on events for people to find a community with like-minded friends.
It even got a shoutout when Missoula was featured for being a top 5 LGBTQ-friendly small city by Livability. Missoula was also recognized because of its progressive liberal arts school and the variety of gay-friendly bars and restaurants.
The center's operation administrator Andy Nelson called Missoula an oasis for the LGBTQ community in Missoula.
"For the most part, folks are very open minded and willing to be educated on certain things they might not know about," Nelson said. "Which is really important to the folks in the LGBTQ community because many of us are very different from regular people."
The Queers and Beers: Pride Month Celebration will take place from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 26. For event details, click here.