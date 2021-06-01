"Ultimately our goal is to make sure humans are housed in our community," Mayor John Engan said Tuesday in front of the Missoula County Courthouse.
Missoula City and the County announced Tuesday they are working together to find a new safe place for the growing unhoused population.
After the city faced some major backlash for clearing homeless campers from the West Broadway island a few weeks ago, Mayor Engan and the county commissioners announced they are trying a new approach.
"Our goal here is to find housing that is safe and stable and meets people where they are at. It will help if they are unhouse, while simultaneously making sure our public spaces, recreational lands, parks, and trails remain safe and open for all users," Engan said.
Engan also reminded folk the Broadway Island was cleared after the Missoula City County Health Department and Missoula Parks and Recreation said there was significant health risks and environmental damage due to people living on the island.
While the goal is not new, Missoula’s approach is. The mayor and commisioners highlighted the success the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space (TSOS) has seen over the last year and said they want to create new safe spaces then invite the unhoused population to relocate there, rather than continuing to camp illegally.
"To be clear we are not chasing anyone anywhere. We found, thanks to the TSOS, if you actually create something and invite people there things start to get better," Missoula County Commissioner Josh Slotnick said.
The mission here has three parts:
Create safe spaces in the short-term for unhoused residents to be safely housed, to safely camp outdoors or in vehicles
End illegal camping in the urban wild
Create safe, simple, indoor housing that can serve residents until they can find permanent housing that matches their needs and resources
But they are still in the very early stages of this project.
"We do not have a date for when we can expect that but work has begun and we will be engaging with the folks who know what they are talking about in this arena as to what we need to be considering for each site and ensuring that services can be provided there," Director of Missoula's Office of Emergency Management Adriane Beck said.
Once the mayor and the commissioners get a list of potential sites they will ask for community input on what space and plan they should pursue.