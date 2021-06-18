MISSOULA, Mont. — Getting woken up in the middle of the night to the sounds of a train horn isn’t all that fun, but that’s exactly what’s happening to residents in the lower Rattlesnake area.
The railroad crossing at Spruce Street and Greenough Drive has gotten busier in recent years.
That’s why the City is looking at an option that would eliminate train horn sounds all together, giving residents and businesses in the area some peace and quiet.
Sarah Brown lives just up the hill from the intersection.
She said the train horn used to wake her up at night, but now she can tune it out.
"I'm so used to it that I would say I don't really notice it a bunch, but it is loud,” Brown said.
While she’s able to deal with it, she knows some of her neighbors can’t.
"I understand that it's annoying for a lot of people and it would be really great to have a quieter option,” she said.
Seeking a quieter option is one reason the city hired consultants to conduct a study at the intersection.
Trains are required to sound their horn at a public railroad crossing, but Public Works and Mobility Director, Jeremy Keene said they don’t have to if there’s a Wayside Horn.
"A wayside horn is a small speaker that is mounted at the crossing, and it directs a train sound towards the roadway where cars can hear it and it's used instead of the train blowing their horn,” Keene said.
In early June, the City hired Triple Tree Engineering to conduct a study at the intersection using a Wayside Horn.
The picture below who’s how far the sound travels with a train horn.
But this picture shows how a wayside horn limits the sound to just the intersection.
Keene said the railroad crossing at Greenough and Spruce is responsible for the majority of the noise.
"This is really the only at-grade crossing in Missoula that is a public road crossing, so this is the reason that we're hearing trains blow their horns in town,” he said.
Another option would be to make the area a “quiet zone,” but it’s a complicated process that would cost anywhere from $440,000 to $630,000.
The wayside horn costs around $130,000.
Brown is on-board with the wayside horn option.
"I think it would be great. It would reduce the noise a lot and I'm sure lots of people get annoyed by it,” she said.
Keene said they’ll circle back with the Missoula Re-Development Agency, who helped them fund the study and show them the results in hopes that they’ll fund the project.