MISSOULA, Mont. - A judge sentenced a Missoula man accused of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute 100 months in prison Wednesday.
A release from the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney's Office - District of Montana (DOJ) said Demetrius Demon McVay-Hite, 36, confessed in January 2021 to meth possession with the intent to distribute.
Law enforcement obtained a search warrant in McVay-Hite's hotel room in March 2020 where they allegedly found more than an ounce of meth. The DOJ said law enforcement found out during the investigation he was involved in meth distribution.
McVay-Hite was sentenced to 100 months in prison with five years of supervised release.