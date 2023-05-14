Vault police light image

MISSOULA, Mont. - A man was arrested for deliberate homicide in Missoula.

Officers responded to a home on South Ave. West just after 12:30 pm for a man who reported his mother was unconscious, the Missoula Police Department (MPD) reports.

When they arrived, officers recognized "suspicious circumstances" regarding a 68-year-old woman who was deceased inside the home.

MPD says detectives were called out, and after interviews and other pertinent information was gathered, a 21-year-old man was placed under arrest for one count of deliberate homicide and tampering with physical evidence.

No further details have been released at this time.

