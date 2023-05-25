MISSOULA, Mont. - Several fires were set by a man in Missoula early Thursday morning.
Around 2:15 am, Missoula police officers were called out to S. 3rd St. West and Russell St. for a man who reportedly lit a tree on fire.
Officers were able to make contact with the man, identified as Sean Staples, who reportedly threatened to cover an officer in gasoline and light him on fire, before throwing gasoline in the direction of the two officers with a lighter in his hand.
Staples was ultimately arrested with on injury to the officers.
Five other fires were located and extinguished along the road. No injuries were reported as a result of the fires.
During an interview, Staples admitted to buying socks so he could put them into vents or other exposed pipes, which he claims to have done to at least two houses.
The Missoula Police Department says this represents a significant health and safety concern.
Residents in the Lewis and Clark neighborhood to the area of S. 3rd and Russell Streets are being asked to inspect any external vents or exhaust ports. If any obstruction is located, please call 9-1-1 so evidence can be collected.
Sean Staples was arrested for six counts of Arson and two counts of Assault on a Peace Officer and is currently in custody of the Missoula County Detention Facility.
