LOLO, Mont. - A Missoula man was killed in a rollover crash near Lolo Friday afternoon.
Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) reports that a GMC Jimmy was westbound on US-12 when it slid around a curve.
The driver, a 50-year-old Missoula man, was ejected from the GMC as it went off the roadway and rolled.
According to MHP, the GMC came to a rest in a creek.
The driver was pronounced deceased on scene. He was reportedly not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
An investigation into the crash is still ongoing.
