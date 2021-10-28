MISSOULA, Mont. — A Missoula man is displaced after a fire burned through his 5th wheel trailer in the 1200 block of River Road.
On Thursday at 3:05 p.m., units responded to report of visible smoke coming from the 5th wheel. According to the first responding engine, a significant plume of smoke could be seen from miles away.
Once on scene, hose lines were deployed and the fire was knocked down with approximately 100 gallons of water.
As stated in a release, no one was home at the time of the incident and there are no reported injuries. However, a kitten inside the home was lost to the fire.
Estimated property damage is $8,000.
The owner is now displaced and the Red Cross is assisting him with temporary lodging and food. He also received monetary assistance from Missoula Local 271.
The fire is under investigation at this time.