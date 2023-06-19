MISSOULA, Mont. - This coming weekend will be the start of the Missoula marathon, June 23 through June 25.
The Missoula marathon will offer goodies, a chance to run with Martinus Evans, and awards will be handed out to the top three men, women, and non-binary overall.
They will be offering a wheelchair and handcycle racing division in the 2023 Missoula marathon and half marathon.
There is still time for people to join the marathon before it begins, visit their website to collect more info on how you can sign up.
