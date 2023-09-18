Missoula, Mont. - Mayor Jordan Hess and Missoula Fire Department are asking Missoula City Council Monday night to withdraw the resolution placing a mill levy on the November ballot to provide additional funding for fire and emergency services.
Missoula taxpayers have expressed "acute worry" about their tax bills, according to the press release sent out by Ginny Merriam, Communications Director for the City of Missoula.
The actual tax assessments are uncertain after the state reappraisals this summer, and tax bills have not yet been issued.
"Because of the State Legislature's inaction on property taxes, the tax climate has never been more uncertain," Mayor Hess stated. "It will be more certain once people see their tax bills, and they will be able to make clear-eyed decisions on the levy. This remains our top priority."
The levy would levy up to 34 mills every year. This would raise about $7 million annually.
"It would provide additional funding or financing for equipment and personnel for the fire department and a permanent funding mechanism for the Mobile Support Team," the release said.
The fire department responds with emergency services to structure fire, wildland fire, medical needs and hazardous materials, with 12 different rescue response capabilities. Unfortunately, increases in call volume and population have affected response time and thus reliability.
"Passage of this levy will be the most important Missoula Fire Department item of business conducted in the last 18 years," Fire Chief Gordy Hughes said. "We want the greatest opportunity for success, and unfortunately, with the anxiety among taxpayers, who will ultimately carry this levy, are not in a happy place at the moment.
The City Council will consider a resolution to withdraw the request from the November 7 ballot at its meeting on the evening of Monday, September 18.
