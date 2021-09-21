MISSOULA, Mont. - In an interview with CNN's Don Lemon on Monday, Missoula Mayor John Engen said healthcare strains could have been avoided if Montana lawmakers had not passed legislation earlier this year.
"We really have none of the tools that were at our disposal early in the pandemic, which I think contributed mightily to keeping our numbers low and to keeping our community safe," Engen said. "Those options aren't available to use today and it's tragic, and it's some of the dumbest politics I've experienced in my 16 years as Missoula mayor."
On Sept. 17, Missoula hospitals sent in a formal request for 24 National Guardsmen to aid in their COVID response.
Governor Greg Gianforte announced on Tuesday he will fulfill all formal requests from state hospitals, including Missoula, and send support from the National Guard.