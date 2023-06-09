MISSOULA, Mont. - Friday morning, the mayor of Missoula declared a houselessness and sheltering state of emergency.
Mayor Jordan Hess said this is a problem without an immediate easy solution, as the pandemic related funding to help address homelessness has dried up.
But even with a tighter budget, the City of Missoula still plans to allocate more money and resources to build more indoor shelters.
One of the big solutions, in the short term, is the reopening of the Johnson Street Shelter.
It will be funded by various partnerships and it is reportedly one of the only spaces available right now.
“The state of emergency frees up some funding for us to reopen the Johnson Street emergency shelter. What it does is it allows the City of Missoula to levy two additional mills that will be a part of a funding stack that will allow us to reopen the Johnson Street Shelter,” Hess said.
This solution, along with continued support with the Poverello Center, will reduce the short term pain, giving the community time to discuss other options for shelters that may be available in the future.
“But I just want to say that we as a community need to have a conversation about a second permanent shelter in addition to the Poverello Center. There are needs for sheltering around families, there are needs around women's shelter, there are needs for low barrier shelters like the Johnson Street Shelter,” Hess added.
The mayor says that the annual operation of a year-round shelter would cost just over two-million dollars annually, which includes security expenses.
We will continue to provide updates as we learn more about the local government's plans to provide relief to the homeless population.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.