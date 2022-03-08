The following is a release from the city of Missoula:
MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula Mayor John Engen has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and will begin treatment after consultation with an oncologist next week.
Engen has been experiencing fatigue and abdominal pain for several months. An MRI last Wednesday and biopsy on Friday confirmed that he has adenocarcinoma on his pancreas as well as a cancerous tumor on his liver.
“This is not the health news anyone wants to receive,” Engen said, “but I suffer from optimism and have high hopes that treatment will extend my life so I can continue the service I love among talented, committed colleagues and the community. I’ve got a long list and hope to make my way through it.”
“I’m being very public about this personal news because I may have to step back occasionally from some optional duties that I’ve enjoyed over the years,” Engen said, “and my full calendar of appointments may get rearranged depending on treatment and my strength. I want folks to know I’m still very much at the helm, but if I am incapacitated and no longer able to meet the obligations of this job, I’ll step down.”
At this point, physicians have not determined a prognosis. The mayor has no details of his treatment plan yet but will do his best to keep staff, the City Council and residents up to date.
At this point, Engen does not plan to do interviews on the topic because information is limited to what’s contained in this release.
