MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula Mayor, John Engen, shared an explanation of the City of Missoula’s Missoula Police Department Critical Incident Policy.
In the statement, Engen says any critical incident involving police and residents or visitors to Missoula piques media and public interest, that and the case of Brendon Galbreath is one of those critical incidents.
“It’s important to understand the City of Missoula’s policy in officer-involved shootings and use of deadly force, because it is consistent and relatively standard in the United State,” Engen said in the statement.
The following is the process for the Missoula Police Department regarding critical incidents from Engen’s statement:
First, every critical incident is immediately referred to an independent law-enforcement agency for a thorough, unbiased investigation and conclusive report. Based on that report, the Missoula Police Department takes appropriate action with the officer (or officers) involved. If a report concludes that an officer operated outside police policy, that officer is subject to discipline or termination, depending on the nature of the incident.
Secondly, immediately following a critical incident, officers involved are placed on administrative leave under the presumption of innocence until evidence is clear that the officer is fit for duty. Officers involved in critical incidents are provided counseling and a psychological examination. In addition, their equipment is taken into evidence, and the officers are interviewed as part of the independent investigation.
Third, all evidence that is part of the investigation is considered under statute to be confidential criminal justice information and is controlled by the investigating agency. The Missoula Police Department may not release any such information unless the investigating agency allows that release.
Finally, if the investigation shows that the involved officer acted professionally within the policies of the department and the law and that officer returns to duty, any incident involving a death is subject to further investigation through a coroner’s inquest, a formal hearing in front of a jury that determines if the incident comported with policy and the law. Those inquests are administered by the Missoula County Attorney’s office on their schedule.
As a matter of practice, the Missoula Police Department does not release dashboard or body-worn camera video routinely for two reasons. First, the privacy and security of victims and suspects is at risk during an ongoing investigation. Second, video evidence, if distributed widely, can alter eyewitness recollections that may not comport with video, which is not always conclusive. In some cases, at the discretion of the investigating agency, video may be made available to victims. Some jurisdictions around the country release all video to the public immediately, but we believe that policy may lead to flawed investigation and conclusion.
You can read the full Critical Incident Policy Statement here.