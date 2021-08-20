Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. MONTANA HAS JOINED WITH UTAH,NEVADA,OREGON, AND IDAHO TO ISSUE THE FOLLOWING AMBER ALERT BECAUSE THEY ARE THOUGHT TO HAVE ENTERED MONTANA. THE OREGON STATE POLICE HAS REQUESTED ACTIVATION OF THE EMERGENCY ALERT SYSTEM FOR AN AMBER ALERT FOR ARSON MANGUM, 6 YEARS OLD, AND MANSON ROWLEY, 8 YEARS OLD. THE VICTIMS WERE ABDUCTED FROM PRICE, UTAH ON AUGUST 18, 2021, AT 1:00 AM. THE SUSPECT WAS DRIVING A 2004 GOLD CHEVROLET SILVERADO, WASHINGTON LICENSE C 6 6 7 8 0 T WHICH IS POSSIBLY HAULING A WHITE FIFTH WHEEL TRAVEL TRAILER, WASHINGTON LICENSE 5 1 3 1 1 A E. THE SUSPECT HAS BEEN IDENTIFIED AS DEREK MICHAEL ROWLEY. SUSPECT PHYSICAL DESCRIPTION: 33 YEARS OLD, 6 FEET TALL, WITH BLONDE HAIR, UNKNOWN CLOTHING DESCRIPTION. THE VICTIM IS ARSON MANGUM, 6 YEARS OLD, AND MANSON ROWLEY, 8 YEARS OLD. BOTH WERE LAST SEEN WEARING UNKNOWN COLOR PAJAMAS. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ABOUT THIS INCIDENT, PLEASE CONTACT THE OREGON AMBER ALERT TIP LINE AT 1-866-526-2375 OR CALL 9-1-1.