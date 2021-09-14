MISSOULA, Mont.- Final election night totals from the Missoula County Elections Office indicate incumbent John Engen and challenger Jacob Elder will advance to the general election in November, in Missoula’s mayoral race.
Three candidates challenged Engen in the primary – Elder, Shawn Knopp, and Greg Strandberg.
Below are the final election night totals from the Missoula County Elections Office:
John Engen - 10,805 votes - 51.08%
Jacob Elder - 5,524 votes - 26.11%
Shawn Knopp - 3,872 votes - 18.30%
Greg Strandberg - 807 votes - 3.81%
The primary was a mail-in only election. The top two candidates from each race will advance to the general election in November.
The results are not official until they are canvassed.
The general election will also be held via mail. Ballots for the general election will be mailed to voters on October 13. Voters will have until 8 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, November 2, to get their ballots to the Elections Center at 140 N. Russell St.