- Tessa Nadeau ABC FOX Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — For older Missoulians and those unable to cook for themselves, the need for meal delivery has only grown since the COVID-19 pandemic started.
Over the past year, Missoula Aging Services saw a 40% increase in demand for their Meals on Wheels program.
To raise awareness, they’re taking part in the month-long campaign, March for Meals.
For fifteen years, volunteer Michael Anderson has been loading up his car with meals and delivering them across Missoula.
Thanks to his previous job, he can easily navigate around Missoula.
"I was a letter carrier, here in Missoula, for over 30 years and delivery is a little bit natural for me,” Anderson said.
He’s just one of 80 volunteers who’ve been helping deliver 96,000 meals during the pandemic.
He said this year of isolation had only made it that much more important.
"We've all been in this and just being home-bound, a lot of people don't have vehicles, they don't have loved ones that can look in on them on a daily basis,” Alderson said.
Over the month of March, Meals on Wheels programs across the country including Missoula, are participating in the campaign.
CEO of Missoula Aging Services, Susan Kohler, said they need to raise $100,000 every year to keep the program going.
"We absolutely need community support to prevent a waitlist," Kohler said. "Our community is wonderful, they've been very giving and we're just hoping we raise the most money during this month."
However, if you can't donate, volunteering is an option too and Anderson said the work is worth it.
Tags
Tessa Nadeau
KTMF Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
News For You
Stay up-to-date on the day's most important Missoula & Kalispell news.
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL EVERY EVENING.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.