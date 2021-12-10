MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula's running community is pretty special. Its running club has over 1,500 members which is extremely large for a town this size. This weekend, folks will come together to celebrate the life and legacy of Tony Banovich, a key player in growing the community through organizing races, coaching and getting people into running.
The Tony Banovich Roads, Tracks and Trails Memorial Run is 4.35 miles, the average distance of Tony's 1,731 day run streak...which is more than four and a half years straight of being active.
Tony Banovich was invaluable to Montana's running community.
Before passing away in 2020 with heart issues due to a cardiomyopathy diagnosis, Tony served as Run Wild Missoula's Executive Director, organized the Missoula Marathon, coached high school track and cross country and was described as a friend to all.
“I think when Tony walked into a room, he would light it up and it was so welcoming... kind of like arms open even if they weren’t open," Trisha Drobeck, executive director of Run Wild Missoula, said. "I think he just welcomed everybody. He remembered everyone's names and what they wanted to do, and continually encouraged them and sought them out.”
This weekend's run will raise money for the Tony Banovich Memorial Fund which is set up to continue his legacy through his passions like high school cross country, Run Wild races as well as help create a physical memorial of some sort.
Tony's son Nick Banovich shared memories of being outdoors and spending quality time with his dad.
One thing that kept coming up was how his dad always showed up to help out and cheer on others. He said it's special to see others now show up for him.
“Because he passed when he did, we didn’t really get to have a big community celebration for him," Banovich said. "I think there’s nothing that he would like more than that community celebration being some sort of running event."
This year will be the only in-person memorial run and then moving forward it'll be virtual so all Montana runners can take part.
The Tony Banovich Road, Track and Trail Memorial Run will take place at the Missoula Fairgrounds on Saturday, December 11. The run kicks off at 11 a.m.
For registration details, click here.
As Tony would always sign off, see you on the road, tracks and trails.