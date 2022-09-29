MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula Midtown Association gathered at the YMCA with advocates and poster boards in hand, ready to present their ideas of growth for the midtown area of the garden city.

"We invited the whole community to show up, and give your thoughts and feedback on what you like about Midtown, what you'd like to see change. Help us plan the future of Midtown Missoula," said Midtown Executive Director Melanie Brock.

The midtown group has been in the planning phase of their master plan, reaching out to various community members and businesses, to help bring support behind the newly introduced idea.

"We I think it's the fact that they're including all the different pieces, like the traffic, and the flow, and the neighborhood, and the commercial, and what it's gonna look like and how people are gonna get here. Just, they've really taken into consideration, all the pieces," said Missoula resident Jennifer Snorsky-Phiefer.

People can continue to provide public opinion on the upcoming masterplan on the Midtown Masterplan website, through the month of October.