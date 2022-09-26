MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula Midtown is a non profit organization that focuses on the development of the midtown sector of Missoula, stretching from Southgate Mall, all the way to Fort Missoula.

Midtown started their masterplan in 2019, and have been developing it since, focusing on sustaining recreation areas and businesses that are desired and beneficial to the community in creating growth.

The masterplan has been in the study phase, but will be presented to the community for public comment and feedback, allowing the community to be driving the decisions of growth.

"Whatever comes out of this product, this final master plan, we want to be ready so we can jump on funding opportunities and implement things that we know the community wants," said Midtown Executive Director Melanie Brock.

Community members can attend the public meeting Tuesday, September 27th at the YMCA on Russell street from six to eight pm.