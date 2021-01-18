MISSOULA, Mont. - Like many other events this year, EmpowerMT's MLK Day rally is virtual and open to everyone.
The rally will honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and celebrate the local work of people of color. There will be speeches from local youth leaders and a variety of art and musical performances. Performer Elijah Jalil Paz Fisher said he's especially excited to be around others, if only virtually.
"In this pandemic business, I think one of the hardest things has been trying to keep any type of community together because we are so often told, 'stay alone, in your home,' like don't go anywhere," Jalil Paz Fisher said. "In this moment, I'm hoping people can feel that sense of community that is there."
The program will also examine equity issues both locally and nationally, and work to bridge divides. Alex Kim, EmpowerMT's Racial Justice Engagement Specialist, said a lot changed in 2020, but there's still work to be done.
"We have things that are different about us," Kim said. "But, in those differences, we can find a lot of unity. It's taking the time to respect and honor those differences, and sometimes that can be really difficult for us to do."
Kim said he hopes the youth feel empowered and that everyone in the community feels they belong.
The event airs Jan. 18 at 6 p.m. on Facebook and Youtube. Event details can be found here.