Missoula Mobile Support Team exceeds expectations, report shows

MISSOULA, Mont. - Over the last year, the Missoula Mobile Support Team helped other law enforcement agencies respond to hundreds of behavioral health crises, ultimately saving first responders' time.
Now, a new report evaluating the pilot program shows the team is being used about four times more often than it was its first month.
The recently released study covers the team from when it first formed in November 2020 through June. It shows the team exceeded expectations in responding to behavioral health emergencies and alleviating first responders from scenes.
During the study, the team responded to 537 calls. Of those, 109 were transported to medical care and one ended up in jail.
The report shows the team provided 13 jail and 169 emergency room diversions, saving taxpayers about $253,000.
The team is put together by the Partnership Health Center and the Missoula Fire Department.
EMT Erika Gotcher said the collaboration between EMTs and clinicians is unique.
"I've learned so much from them," Gotcher said. "[I've learned] how to work with a person in a mental health crisis and how to gather resources. It's been a huge learning experience and it's really great."
The team works alongside Missoula Fire and police. It gets dispatched from 911.
They work to deescalate situations on site and connect people with lasting resources, averaging about 48 minutes on each call.
"We've been able to help folks in situations where it's not always easy to ask for help," KiKi Radermacher, clinical supervisor, explained. "We've been able to reduce the amount of trauma it can actually cause when you're reaching out."
The team also performs follow-up calls to help with things like mental health services, housing and physical safety, aiming to help with more long term solutions.
The team is currently on call between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week.
Moving forward, the folks on the team are now working to get more staffing in order to provide 24 hour support.