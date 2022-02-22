Missoula Montana Airport is 'months away' from opening new terminal to the public

MISSOULA -- The Missoula Montana Airport Expansion is taking off. Tuesday marked the dedication of the new multi-phase terminal and phase 1 is almost complete.
Once the terminal opens to the public, travelers will have breathtaking views of Missoula through Electro Chromic windows that tint automatically, saving the airport 10%-20% on temperature costs.
There's also more pre-security food and drink options, including Black Coffee Roasting Company and a space where anyone can watch planes take-off and land.
Airport Director, Brian Ellestad said they can barely wait to have passengers flooding the building.
"It's fun to show it off to the community. We're getting closer. We're a couple months away from doing the grand opening. We really want to open for summer of '22, so all your friends and family can fly in and enjoy the new place," Ellestad said.
With over $31 million dollars in federal grants, phase 1 of the project will be at or below the $67 million dollar budget with no impact on local taxes.
If funding comes together, airport officials hope to start phase 2 in the summer of 2022, which will have more aircraft gates, an expanded baggage claim and a rental car center.
