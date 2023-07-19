MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula Montana Airport (MSO) saw a record number of passenger numbers through their terminals in June.
During June this year, MSO reported seeing 47,254 passengers departing from the terminal, breaking the previous record set in 2019.
The number of passengers boarding aircraft was up 17% in 2023 compared to the June of 2019, MSO said in a release.
In addition, the airport saw a growth of 4% in passenger traffic compared to June 2019.
According to MSO, nationally, June air travel finished at 100.8% of 2019 levels, and 111.1% of 2022 levels - underscoring MSO's exceptional performance in surpassing the national averages.
"We are thrilled to witness this record-breaking achievement at Missoula Montana Airport," said Brian Ellestad, Airport Director. "Our team's dedication and hard work have paid off. We thank our airline and community partners, as well as the flying public for their support and assistance. As an Airport, we are committed to maintaining the highest standards of service and safety for all travelers, and as the region's gateway to the world, we look forward to welcoming more passengers and continuing to contribute to the economic growth and vitality of the region."
