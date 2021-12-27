MISSOULA, Mont., -- Santa Claus didn't have any travel-related problems this weekend, but that's not the case for millions of other around the world, as thousands of flights are delayed or cancelled over the holiday weekend.
Missoula hasn't been hit as hard as other airports across the nation, but there are some delays and on Sunday, six flights were cancelled.
Mona Sherard and her family tried to fly into Missoula on Thursday to visit family, but were rerouted to Bozeman due to bad weather.
"It's been a little bit of a rollercoaster ride," Sherard said.
That pretty much describes what traveling over the holidays has been like for thousands of people.
On Monday, Sherard and her family weren't able to get on their returning flight from Missoula.
"We came here to do to try to get back to Denver so we could go back to Wyoming and they cancelled our returning flight because they said we weren't on the plane coming up, we were a no show," Sherard said.
Thousands of flights were cancelled over the weekend, including at least 2,000 on Monday as pilots and flight crews called out sick.
Missoula saw some cancellations over the weekend and on Monday, at least 10 flights were delayed.Officials said their best advice is to show up early and always check the flight schedule for any changes.
But Airport Deputy Director, Tim Damrow, said most of the issues are with inbound flights.
"Most Montanans know we're pretty well-equipped to handle winter weather here in Montana, so didn't really see anything on the outbound side here. It's more where those aircrafts are coming from, before they get to Missoula," Damrow said.
He added that rebooking is difficult because all the flights have been full, but Shepard is keeping things lighthearted.
"Every time we have flown from Denver to Missoula, there's been a delay or something. So, we will be coming in the summer when we can drive from now on," she said.