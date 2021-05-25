Missoula Movers Coffee Walks grow through pandemic

MISSOULA, Mont. - The pandemic has been isolating for everyone, but it's especially impacted older Montanans. Missoula Parks and Rec are working to get folks back out and active.
Missoula Movers Coffee Walks meet every Monday morning at 9 a.m. and do more than just get people outside.
"Isolation is a big issue for seniors, especially when seniors move to Missoula because their family might be here and they don't know other people," Anna Bruning, adult programs coordinator for Missoula Parks and Rec, shared. "They meet up for walks outside of Missoula Movers a lot, so they make friendships as well as get that physical activity."
These walks, organized by Missoula Parks and Rec, are open to everyone but geared towards adults 55 and older. Each Monday, they meet at a different spot, go for a walk or hike, then finish the morning off with a cup of joe.
Bruning leads the groups through different conservation lands, parks and trails. She said more and more people are coming out now that more folks are getting vaccinated.
Since it's been so stormy this week, the movers went on an easier walk on the Kim Williams trail.
The walks last about an hour and a half and vary in difficulty, but the level of fun remains steady week to week.
"We were on one hike where about a half of the people had to slide down on a hill on their tails," Paul Gjording, a participant, shared. "We all kind of looked at each other and went, 'I think we should have been somewhere else today,' but the neat part about those even is we work together. Everything turns out fine and we're never in any danger. That's the really fun part, even those kinds of instances."
After the walk, they gather together and enjoy a warm cup of coffee from a local coffee shop. Walkers are able to get to know new people and catch up with old friends. For some, it's their favorite part.
"Coffee is really good on a day like today," Jim Gillison, another participant shared.
Missoula Movers Coffee Walks meets Mondays. There will be no walk on Memorial Day, May 31. The next walk will take place Monday, June 7 at Grant Creek. There is a $5 suggested donation. For more information, click here.