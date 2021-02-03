- Tessa Nadeau ABC FOX Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula City Council’s Committee of the Whole met on Wednesday, to talk about a project that would be the largest permanently affordable housing ownership project in Montana’s history.
The project sits west of Scott St., in between Whitepine Park and the Scott St. Village Townhomes.
The City of Missoula is working with Goodworks Ventures, under the business name Ravara Development, to create 70 permanently affordable homes.
The City of Missoula’s Director of Community, Planning and Innovations, Eran Pehan, said the project will be split into two parcels totaling nine acres.
"Parcel A is designated for affordable housing homeownership opportunities through Community Land Trust,” Pehan said.
The CLT model creates a limited equity model that will help keep homes permanently affordable, by taking out the cost of land.
The affordable homes will target buyers with an income of 120% or below the area median income, such as teachers and firefighters.
"It will allow for 70 families in our community, who wouldn't otherwise be able to purchase a home, to purchase their first home and start to build equity and wealth through home ownership,” Pehan said.
The proposal makes Ravara Development the master developer of the project. If approved, the City will sell Parcel B to Ravara at a market rate.
"That's going to be developed into rental homes for Missoulians, as well as neighborhood gathering spaces, and a childcare facility,” Pehan said of Parcel B.
She said she wants the community to know that this is just the "first of what will be many city-driven [housing] projects."
"Ensuring that everyone in Missoula can find a place to call 'home' is a primary goal of the City of Missoula and we're embracing our need to lead out on that,” she said.
The committee voted to approve the project resolution to the council floor, who will make the final vote on whether or not to move forward on Monday.
Tags
Tessa Nadeau
KTMF Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
News For You
Stay up-to-date on the day's most important Missoula & Kalispell news.
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL EVERY EVENING.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.