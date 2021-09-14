MISSOULA, Mont.- Early results from the Missoula County Elections Office indicate incumbent John Engen and challenger Jacob Elder are leading in the mayoral race.
The unofficial results of Missoula’s Municipal Primary Election were released Tuesday evening. The results are not official until they are canvassed.
Three candidates challenged Engen in the primary – Elder, Shawn Knopp, and Greg Strandberg.
Below are the results from 8:14 PM:
John Engen - 7,603 votes - 50.26%
Jacob Elder - 4,200 votes - 27.76%
Shawn Knopp - 2,646 votes - 17.49%
Greg Strandberg - 596 votes - 3.94%
The primary was a mail-in only election. The top two candidates from each race will advance to the general election in November.
The general election will also be held via mail. Ballots for the general election will be mailed to voters on October 13. Voters will have until 8 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, November 2, to get their ballots to the Elections Center at 140 N. Russell St.