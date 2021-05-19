MISSOULA, Mont. - As Montanans wait for live music to make its comeback, folks are now able to relive some of the best moments in Missoula music history.
The Missoula Music History Oral History Project explores the Missoula music scene from the 1960s to early 2000s. It goes beyond just talking about music and artists, to exploring different venues and music events.
The collection contains interviews with all sorts of characters in the music scene like, promoters, bartenders, record store owners, fans and artists.
Some interesting stories come to light from places like Jay's Upstairs where things like raw chicken and kitty litter would be thrown during concerts.
Dr. Leif Fredrickson created the project with his Exploring Public History course. He offered some of the major themes.
"We talk a lot about how Missoula shaped the music that people created and then how the music scene shaped Missoula," Fredrickson said.
Callie Morris is a Missoula music lover who's part of the Montana Area Music Association. She discovered the collection and wanted more. Now, she's teaming up with the professor to conduct more interviews and add to the collection.
"I just have deep roots in music," Morris said. "And I saw the project that Leif was doing and I was like, 'this is so cool.' There needs to be more documentation of the rich music community that Missoula has, and you know, Montana as well."
The pair is hosting a training on how to conduct oral history interviews in order to get more folks involved and grow the collection.
The training will take place through Zoom on Thursday, May 20, from 6-8 p.m. To register, email mama4mt@gmail.com.
The physical Missoula Music History Oral History Project is available at the Mansfield Library at the University of Montana in the Archives and Special Collections under OH473. Parts can also be accessed online, here.
For another look into the Missoula music scene, the podcast A Rhythm Runs Through It is available here.