MISSOULA -- An award-winning short documentary film called Angels Do Fly West, was released nationwide on Friday, and the film was made by a Missoulian.
It brings awareness to a volunteer-driven organization that arranges flights for people with serious medical conditions, who might otherwise not be able to get the treatment they need.
The film's director, producer and creator, Joe McNeal, worked at the Missoula County Sheriff's Department for 25 years before he retired.
The film features a pilot, who McNeal discovered on social media.
"A couple years ago, I saw a post on social media, from a pilot named Michael Burkes. I got a hold of him, and I said, 'what is Angel Flight West?' He explained it to me, and I said, 'how long has it been around’ and he said, 'since the 1980's', and I said, 'I've never heard of it,’" McNeal said.
But he wanted to change that, and Burks was on board with the idea of filming a documentary as a way to recruit more pilots.
"So, once we started doing this, it was a lot of filming of airplanes, a lot of taking off and landing and scenery and everything else," Burks said. "But it really didn't have emotion. It didn't have a reason for you to keep watching," he continued.
Until they brought Missoulian, Mya Toone into the film.
Toone has to travel to Seattle to get the care she needs. But in a car, that trip is both financially and physically difficult. So, Burks uses his plane to get her there.
"I have Osteogenesis Imperfecta, which is brittle bones disease. So, my bones just break really easily," Toone said.
The film garnered awards in the London and Paris short film festivals and recently won Best Inspiration Film at the Los Angeles Film Awards.
McNeal said he's grateful for all the support.
"The excitement to want to see this film, the emails and calls that I get is just really, has just really set me back," McNeal said.
You can now watch Angels Do Fly West for free on YouTube.