MISSOULA -- Middle School and high school aged-kids can learn how to use 3D printers, virtual reality headsets, vinyl cutters and more if they register for the Boys and Girls Club's new Tech Club program.
It's a free after-school program starting March 7 at Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Students will learn everything from 3D modeling, to computer coding and can even try to do real-life jobs through VR headsets.
Boys and Girls Club CEO, Kristian Stipe, said these techniques will help students succeed in the ever-changing job market.
"We have to make sure that our students and our youth are ready for jobs that don't even exist yet. So really introducing them to these techniques and tools that they can start building a career out of," Stipe said.
He added it's a great place for kids to learn new skills, especially if they're going home and don't have anything to do after school.
The club will run Monday-Friday after school until 6 p.m. starting March 7.
Transportation will be provided to all middle schools.
