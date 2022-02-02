MISSOULA, Mont. - A Missoula officer arrested a man after a victim reported he forced his way into her home before assaulting her.
Around 3:45 am Wednesday, Missoula Police Officers were dispatched to a disturbance on Washington St.
Officers recognized the details given by dispatch to be consistent with a burglary and partner/family member assault according to a release from the Missoula Police Department.
The victim reported that David Compton had forced his way into her home while she was asleep.
After she woke up, she tried to get Compton to leave.
Compton reportedly pushed her, grabbed her by the throat and pushed her head into the kitchen counter before he fled on foot.
Compton was later found by and officer in the passenger seat of a car in front of his address around 5:15 am.
David Compton was placed under arrest and taken to the Missoula County Detention Facility and remanded on the offenses of Strangulation of a Partner/Family Member, Partner/Family Member Assault (3rd), Aggravated Burglary and Stalking.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.