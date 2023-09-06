Missoula, Mont. - Cooler temperatures and increased precipitation have prompted fire protection agencies to reduce the fire danger level to low in Missoula, effective immediately.

This means fuels do not ignite readily from small embers, but they will if a more intense head source, such as lightning, is applied. Fires in open, dry grasslands may burn freely a few hours after rain, but wood fires spread at a noticeably slow rate, according to the release from the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation sent Tuesday, September 5.

"Low fire danger does not mean NO fire danger," Fire Prevention Specialist Kristin Mortenson said in the release. "A warming fire left to smolder or an illegal debris burn can still cause a wildfire. Please only burn when it is legal -- which is not at this time in Missoula County -- and make sure that your campfire is cold to the touch before you leave it."

The fire danger level can move up and down frequently, and it is important to know when the level moves up in order to promote safety for everyone.