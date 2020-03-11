The Missoula Parks & Recreation Department is taking extra precautions when it comes to cleaning their facilities amid the national Coronavirus scare.\
From the Currents pool to the the City Life Community Center, Parks and Rec is now increasing the number of times a day they have custodians come in and clean their indoor facilities and transportation vans.
As for their outdoor areas, bathrooms at parks are still closed for the season.
The parks department has been working closely with the Missoula City County Health Department to make sure their plan will be effective.
"The Parks Department contacted me and we looked through all the things they are planning on doing and I think its great," Coronavirus Incident Commander Cidy Farr said.
The health department says this is a good reminded for everyone extra cleaning doesn't hurt.
"That's what we are encouraging everyone to do, is more frequent cleaning of surfaces that are frequently touched," Farr said.
Farr also adds if you are sick, stay home, to make sure you don't infect anyone else.